Nadda accuses Congress of seeking to 'normalise, recognise and formalise' outsiders over SIR

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday accused the Congress of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to protect voters from outside the country whom he alleged had helped the party remain in power for years.

Addressing the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) rally and a subsequent foot march in Madhya Pradesh, Nadda said the BJP supported the detection, deletion and deportation of outsiders, while accusing the Congress and the INDIA bloc of seeking to legitimise their presence.

"BJP's Amit Shah favours 'detect, delete and deport'. And what does Congress say? What does INDIA bloc say? They say 'normalise, recognise and formalise'," he alleged.

Accusing the opposition of facilitating the settlement of outsiders, he said, "Make Aadhaar cards for them, make ration cards for them, settle them down."

"Tell me, should we detect them or not? Should we deport them or not?" Nadda asked, urging people to "delete" the Congress and the INDIA bloc.

He also accused the Congress of undermining the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that its criticism of the poll body was driven by its inability to secure electoral support.