‘Not just a marital dispute’: Uttarakhand HC rejects minister Rekha Arya’s husband’s plea to quash FIR

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Giridhari Lal Sahu, also known as Pappu Girdhari, seeking to quash a criminal case registered against him following a complaint by Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya.

The FIR, registered at Dehradun’s Cantt police station, accuses Sahu of offences including criminal conspiracy, assault, cheating, forgery, criminal intimidation and cruelty, as well as offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Sahu’s senior counsel argued that the couple had married on July 6, 2004, and had lived together for nearly 22 years. The case, they submitted, arose from a domestic dispute that had been given a criminal dimension.

Justice Alok Mahra, after hearing both sides and examining the records, observed that the allegations went beyond ordinary marital discord. They included claims of physical abuse, forged documents, caste-based insults and a conspiracy to kill Arya. These were serious cognisable offences that could not be dismissed at this stage, the court said.