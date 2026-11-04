Parliament must hold meaningful debates without disruptions, says Om Birla ahead of Winter session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said disagreements and agreements were part of democracy but stressed that Parliament must hold meaningful debates and discussions without disruptions ahead of the Winter session.

"There should be fruitful debates. Agreements and disagreements are part of democracy. Only meaningful discussions can resolve all disagreements," Birla told reporters on the sidelines of the Conference of Chairpersons of the Public Accounts Committees (PACs) of Parliament and state and Union Territory legislatures.

The Winter session of Parliament is likely to begin either towards the end of this month or early next month.

Asked whether the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could figure in the session, Birla said the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) would decide the issues to be taken up in the House.

He also said he had not received any notice seeking the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The opposition has been protesting against the SIR exercise and demanding Kumar's resignation, raising the possibility of disruptions during the upcoming session.

Earlier, addressing the valedictory session of the two-day PAC conference, Birla stressed the need for effective legislative oversight to ensure that government funds were properly utilised and increased budgetary allocations translated into tangible outcomes.

He said public investment was rising across sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, social welfare and rural development, leading to an increase in government expenditure and budgetary allocations.

"The success of any scheme depends on continuous monitoring by legislative committees to ensure that the budget allocated for a particular purpose is actually utilised for that purpose," he said.

Birla said legislative committees must evaluate the quality of infrastructure, timely completion of projects and whether the benefits of social welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries on time.