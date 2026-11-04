Punjab BJP challenges Rahul Gandhi to debate 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, questions Rajiv Gandhi's 'big tree' remark

CHANDIGARH: Senior BJP leaders today stepped up their attack on the Congress over the massacre of Sikhs in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984.

Addressing the party's "Zakhm 84" conclave, BJP MP and former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad described the 1984 massacre of Sikhs as a black stain on the soul of the country.

He directly questioned Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his father Rajiv Gandhi's remark that "when a big tree falls, the earth shakes", asked why the Gandhi family had never apologised, and urged Sikhs never to forget the wounds of 1984.

BJP leaders also challenged Rahul Gandhi to a public debate on the 1984 massacre, saying he was fond of seeking debates on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Prasad asked Rahul Gandhi to answer their questions "on the land of Punjab".

Prasad said thousands of innocent people were burnt and killed after Indira Gandhi's assassination, adding that her assassins were punished by law. "But the country had expected Rajiv Gandhi to console the victims. What came on November 19, 1984, was the 'when a big tree falls' remark. He asked Rahul Gandhi, who is in Punjab for a rally, what his answer to it was," he said.

Prasad further said that, as Information and Broadcasting Minister, he was told that the video of the remark had vanished from the archives. He said he summoned the Doordarshan archives director, gave him a deadline, and the footage was found by the evening.

He alleged that Congress workers had asked for the footage to be hidden. He said senior Sikh figures, including Air Marshal Arjan Singh and I K Gujral, had asked then President Giani Zail Singh and Home Minister P V Narasimha Rao to call in the Army. Gujral's son had made a public statement on the matter, which the Congress had never answered, he said.

"After the Narendra Modi government took office, an SIT was formed and several convicts were sentenced, including to life terms and a death sentence," Prasad said. He alleged that every attempt had been made to shield Tytler in the Pul Bangash case. Charges have now been framed against Tytler, with the trial pending, he said, crediting witnesses such as Nirpreet Kaur. H K L Bhagat has died, Sajjan Kumar is in jail, and Balwant Khokhar, a councillor and Sajjan Kumar's associate, is serving a life term, Prasad said.