Punjab CM Mann announces 3% DA hike on Diwali, over 8 lakh employees and pensioners to benefit

The Chief Minister acknowledged the immense contribution of government employees and pensioners to the state's administration and public services.

"Employees and pensioners are members of the Punjab Government family and are the backbone of the administrative machinery. They are performing their duties with dedication and commitment to address the grievances of the common people, maintain law and order, and implement various welfare schemes," he said.

"The success we have achieved in implementing numerous public welfare schemes has been possible largely due to the invaluable contribution of our employees," he added.

Mann thanked employees for their dedicated service and highlighted the government's recruitment initiatives.

"Our government has undertaken the largest-ever recruitment drive in government departments over the past four years and nine months. We have provided 71,777 government jobs to our youth purely on merit, without any bribery or recommendation," he said.

"I have always preferred dialogue to address the pending demands of employees, and our doors remain open to them at all times," he added.

Mann said the announcement would bring particular joy to nearly 8 lakh employees and pensioners across Punjab.

"It is a particularly joyful day for nearly 8 lakh employees and pensioners of Punjab. As a Diwali gift, they are getting an additional 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners," he said.

He said his government had consistently increased DA since assuming office in 2022.

"From 2022 till date, the state government has increased DA by 25 percentage points. Just two months ago, in September, an 8 per cent increase in DA was announced. This is the first time that any government has increased DA by 11 percentage points within a span of just two months," he said.

"The cumulative increase of 11 percentage points will benefit employees and pensioners by Rs 1,813 crore during the current financial year," he added.