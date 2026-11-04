Ranchi Diary | AI-powered portal to check misuse of meds

State to get its 1st 20-tonne bio-CNG plant

Jharkhand is set to get its first bio-CNG plant, with a proposed processing capacity of 20 tonnes per day, at the Sukurhuttu branch of Ranchi Gaushala Nyas in Kanke. Estimated to cost around `20 crore, the project is expected to generate revenue of nearly `2 lakh per day once operational. The proposed facility will convert cow dung and other organic waste into compressed biogas (CBG), commonly known as bio-CNG, as well as high-quality organic fertiliser. The initiative aims to turn cattle waste into commercially valuable products while creating an additional source of renewable energy. The plant is targeted for completion by 2027.