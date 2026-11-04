Ranchi Diary | AI-powered portal to check misuse of meds

To curb the misuse of medicines as intoxicants and monitor their unauthorised sale, the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Jharkhand, in collaboration with the state Drug Control Department, has developed an AI-powered portal to track the entire supply chain of medicines, from manufacturers to patients. The portal will enable real-time monitoring of medicine stocks, purchases and sales. It will generate automatic alerts in cases of unusually large-volume transactions, allowing drug control officials to track suspicious supplies. Another key feature is that the platform can also be accessed by drug control departments in other states.
State to get its 1st 20-tonne bio-CNG plant
Jharkhand is set to get its first bio-CNG plant, with a proposed processing capacity of 20 tonnes per day, at the Sukurhuttu branch of Ranchi Gaushala Nyas in Kanke. Estimated to cost around `20 crore, the project is expected to generate revenue of nearly `2 lakh per day once operational. The proposed facility will convert cow dung and other organic waste into compressed biogas (CBG), commonly known as bio-CNG, as well as high-quality organic fertiliser. The initiative aims to turn cattle waste into commercially valuable products while creating an additional source of renewable energy. The plant is targeted for completion by 2027.
Lawyers warned against posts on court hearings
The Advocate Association of the Jharkhand High Court has issued a strict warning to advocates against creating and posting videos and reels on social media platforms featuring the HC, courtroom scenes, legal arguments or promotional content. In a notice, Association General Secretary Naveen Kumar said some advocates were posting reels with court footage, while others were making promises about legal outcomes, publicising fee structures and soliciting clients. The association said such practices amounted to advertising and solicitation, prohibited under the Advocates Act, 1961, and Rule 36 of the Bar Council of India rules.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com