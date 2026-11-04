Seven-year-old girl killed in leopard attack in Uttarakhand; villagers hold BJP MLA’s car hostage for 90 minutes

DEHRADUN: Anger boiled over in Khandusain village of Uttarakhand’s Pauri district after a leopard killed a seven-year-old girl. When the local BJP MLA arrived, furious villagers surrounded his vehicle and held it there for about 90 minutes, raising slogans against the government and the Forest Department. The MLA remained inside the car as police tried to calm the crowd.

Human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand is increasingly reaching villages and home courtyards, with residents reporting attacks by leopards in broad daylight. The latest tragedy occurred in Khandusain village in Pauri district, where a seven-year-old girl was killed.

The child was in the courtyard of her home in the evening when a leopard pounced on her and dragged her into nearby bushes, according to local accounts. Villagers rushed to help after hearing the family’s cries, but she had died.

The killing triggered anger among residents. When the local BJP MLA arrived, villagers—many of them women—surrounded his vehicle and raised slogans against the government and Forest Department.

Residents said repeated requests for stronger patrols and cages had brought little more than assurances. “Promises are not enough. The leopard must be captured immediately,” villagers demanded.

Forest Department figures indicate that leopard attacks killed 219 people and injured 1,019 in Uttarakhand between 2014 and 2024. A separate government report puts the toll for the period at 214 deaths and 1,006 injuries.