Vikram Misri meets Nepal FM, discusses ways to deepen bilateral ties ahead of PM Shah's India visit

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday met Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in Kathmandu and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen the multifaceted partnership between the two neighbouring countries, Nepal’s foreign ministry said.

The Indian diplomat is in Nepal on a two-day official visit aimed at preparing the ground for Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah's proposed visit to New Delhi.

Joint Secretary of Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gehendra Rajbhandari and India's newly-appointed ambassador to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela welcomed Misri as he landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Misri is in Nepal at the invitation of Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, mainly to discuss Shah's proposed visit to India and matters relating to bilateral ties.

Misri is likely to meet Shah, who is expected to pay an official visit to India towards the last week of November, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

This is Misri's second visit to Kathmandu since he took office as India's foreign secretary in July 2024.

(With Inputs from PTI)