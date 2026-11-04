Weeks before first batch exits, Agniveers get 2 more years & shot at permanent jobs

NEW DELHI: Weeks before the first batch of Agniveers was due to start exiting the armed forces, the government on Wednesday rewrote a key provision of the Agnipath scheme. The 75% not retained after their four-year stint will now get two more years in uniform and another shot at being a regular soldier.

The Cabinet's nod for a "second engagement period" effectively creates a six-year pathway to regular military service for those willing to stay on and able to meet the selection criteria. The original provision for 25% of each batch to be absorbed on merit at the four-year mark remains untouched.

Announcing the decision, CDS Gen NS Raja Subramani in the capital said the armed forces had recommended the change after sustained assessments of the Agniveers' performance. The services had deliberated on it for three to four months before the Cabinet gave the green light. Defence minister Rajnath Singh dubbed it a 'Second Tour of Duty'.

To sweeten the deal, the second tour comes with higher pay and a bigger Seva Nidhi package. Agniveers, however, remain outside the pension and gratuity net that covers regular soldiers.

Those enrolled as regulars after six years will rank in seniority below the 25% absorbed at the four-year mark, the CDS said. Under the original framework, Agniveers selected for regular service after four years have to serve a further minimum of 15 years.