'Will see whether any more extension can be given’: Lok Sabha Speaker on rebel TMC MPs' latest pleas

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said he would examine applications submitted by some of the 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs seeking further extensions to respond to disqualification notices issued to them.

The MPs, who have joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), have already been granted four extensions to submit their replies.

"I have not seen but I am told some MPs have submitted applications seeking extension of the time. I will examine their applications. I will see whether any more extension can be given within the rules and if so how many times," Birla told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

The development comes amid a pending disqualification proceeding against the MPs under the anti-defection law. On September 23, the Supreme Court said it expected the Speaker to take an "expeditious" decision on the petitions seeking their disqualification.

Last month, Birla had said he would hear both sides and expedite the process once the members submitted their responses.

TMC leader in the Lok Sabha Abhishek Banerjee had filed 20 separate petitions before the Speaker, seeking the disqualification of the MPs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. He argued that by joining another political party, the MPs had voluntarily given up their membership of the TMC and were liable to be disqualified.