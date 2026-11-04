'You could smell alcohol on his breath in Parliament': Rahul Gandhi targets CM Mann over drug menace in Punjab

Accusing the AAP leadership of controlling the state government from Delhi, Gandhi said, "Punjab's government cannot be run from Delhi." He added that the Congress ran its state governments from within the respective states.

"Neither the Union Home Minister runs Punjab, nor does a chief minister from Delhi run Punjab," he said, alleging that AAP leaders were exercising control over the Punjab government while Mann was left to govern under their influence.

Taking a swipe at Mann, Gandhi recalled his interactions with the Punjab Chief Minister during their time in Parliament and alleged that the latter would arrive with the smell of alcohol on his breath.

"I was in the Lok Sabha with him. He used to sit with us and tell jokes, right there, sitting among us. By 11 am, you could smell alcohol on his breath," Rahul said.

Clarifying that drinking was a personal matter, Gandhi said he had no objection to Mann choosing to consume alcohol. However, he questioned how a chief minister could effectively lead the fight against substance abuse if he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol every evening.

"Now, I am not saying that Bhagwant Mann shouldn't drink; that is his personal affair. If he chooses to drink, that is entirely his own business. But if you truly want to fight the menace of substance abuse, your chief minister cannot be under the influence every single evening," he said.

Gandhi said Punjab needed a leader who understood the suffering caused by drugs and was committed to fighting the menace.

"You need someone who will fight for Punjab, someone who genuinely feels the pain caused by drugs, someone who carries the pain of Punjab in his heart," he added.