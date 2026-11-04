'You could smell alcohol on his breath in Parliament': Rahul Gandhi targets CM Mann over drug menace in Punjab

SANGRUR: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of attending Parliament with the smell of alcohol on his breath, questioning his commitment to fighting substance abuse in the state.
Addressing an 'Insaaf rally' in Sangrur, Gandhi also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to curb drug abuse and running Punjab from Delhi, calling 'chitta' a major issue facing the state.
He said Punjab needed a government that worked independently from within the state and promised that the Congress would allow its chief minister to govern without interference from Delhi if voted to power.
"Punjab trusted Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party. What was their promise? That they would eradicate drugs. I want to ask you, where have they eradicated drugs? From which part of Punjab have they managed to eliminate the drug menace?" Rahul asked.
Recalling his earlier warnings about drug abuse in Punjab, he said the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal had dismissed his concerns at the time.
"Many years ago, I had said that drugs were spreading in Punjab. The BJP and the Akali Dal at that time said Rahul Gandhi does not know anything about Punjab, downplaying the drug menace. Today, 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) is a major issue in the state," he said.
Accusing the AAP leadership of controlling the state government from Delhi, Gandhi said, "Punjab's government cannot be run from Delhi." He added that the Congress ran its state governments from within the respective states.
"Neither the Union Home Minister runs Punjab, nor does a chief minister from Delhi run Punjab," he said, alleging that AAP leaders were exercising control over the Punjab government while Mann was left to govern under their influence.
Taking a swipe at Mann, Gandhi recalled his interactions with the Punjab Chief Minister during their time in Parliament and alleged that the latter would arrive with the smell of alcohol on his breath.
"I was in the Lok Sabha with him. He used to sit with us and tell jokes, right there, sitting among us. By 11 am, you could smell alcohol on his breath," Rahul said.
Clarifying that drinking was a personal matter, Gandhi said he had no objection to Mann choosing to consume alcohol. However, he questioned how a chief minister could effectively lead the fight against substance abuse if he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol every evening.
"Now, I am not saying that Bhagwant Mann shouldn't drink; that is his personal affair. If he chooses to drink, that is entirely his own business. But if you truly want to fight the menace of substance abuse, your chief minister cannot be under the influence every single evening," he said.
Gandhi said Punjab needed a leader who understood the suffering caused by drugs and was committed to fighting the menace.
"You need someone who will fight for Punjab, someone who genuinely feels the pain caused by drugs, someone who carries the pain of Punjab in his heart," he added.
He also linked the drug problem and gangsterism to the lack of employment opportunities, industrial activity and support for agriculture.
"Either this state will have industries, factories and agriculture, or there will be drugs, gangsterism and shootings on the streets," he said.
Pitching for the revival of Punjab's small and medium industries, Gandhi argued that creating economic opportunities and providing agricultural support were essential to addressing the state's problems. He described farmers as the backbone of Punjab and said they had played a major role in feeding the country.
Recalling the Congress government's tenure, he said Punjab once had a strong base of small and medium enterprises, including sports goods, textiles and automobile industries. He urged voters to support the Congress, promising to tackle drug abuse, create employment opportunities, strengthen industry and protect farmers.
During the rally, Gandhi also recalled his meeting with slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and invited his father, Balkaur Singh, onto the stage.
He said he had met Moosewala at his office a few years ago, before becoming familiar with his music. Describing the singer as an impressive, talented and dynamic young man, Gandhi said Moosewala had expressed an interest in joining the Congress. He added that he had sensed the singer was entering dangerous territory as he moved towards politics.
"Punjab's voice used to come out in his songs, which I listened to later. His security was removed. And one day he was killed in broad daylight," Gandhi said.
Recalling his subsequent visit to Moosewala's residence, he said the singer's father had told him that there could be no greater pain than seeing one's son die. Gandhi added that the circumstances surrounding Moosewala's death had become a disturbing trend in Punjab.
Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh described the state as a "police state" and held the AAP government solely responsible. Referring to drug-related deaths, he said the bodies of many youngsters were lying in mortuaries.
Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also targeted Mann, calling him a "Nitt da sharaabi". He said no one would hand over their child to Mann, yet people had entrusted Punjab to him. Channi urged voters to choose the Congress to bring the state back on track.