Youth have rejected opposition 'princes': BJP chief Nitin Nabin targets Rahul, Akhilesh, and Tejashwi

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday accused opposition parties of making excuses for their electoral defeats and took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying "today's youth have rejected such princes."

Addressing an NDA rally in Gorakhpur as part of the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign, Nabin referred to Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav as the two "princes" of Uttar Pradesh and said people in the state and across the country remembered their record of misdeeds.

Calling Gandhi a "part-time politician", Nabin said the Congress leader remained politically active only during elections, unlike BJP workers who continued their public service throughout the year.

Referring to the opposition's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, he claimed that it failed to attract even 10 per cent of the crowd projected by its organisers. In contrast, he said, the BJP and its NDA allies were organising large marches across districts and towns, reflecting the alliance's strength and public support.

Targeting Gandhi further, Nabin said he could continue to spread lies, but India had changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He claimed that 140 crore people considered Modi their prime minister and a "chowkidar" protecting their homes, families and the country.

On the opposition's allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Nabin said parties that had lost elections were blaming the exercise instead of examining their organisational weaknesses.