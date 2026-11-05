1857 was a war of independence, not a revolt says Amit Shah

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantonment, a memorial dedicated to the soldiers who fought against British rule in 1857. He criticised historians influenced by British colonial thinking and Left-wing ideology for describing the events of 1857 as a revolt rather than a struggle for freedom. Referring to Veer Savarkar's interpretation, he said the term ‘revolt’ reflected the British perspective, while for Indians, the uprising was a War of Independence.
During his address, Shah said, “I repeatedly bow to the soil where, on May 10, the freedom struggle of 1857 took place, an event that shook the foundations of the British Empire, upon which the sun supposedly never set. The 90-year-long struggle from 1857 to 1947 was marked by the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters. Their sacrifices laid the foundation for India's aspiration to become a developed nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). Building on the foundation of their sacrifices, we have spent the past several years strengthening our democratic institutions, and today, we stand tall before the entire world,” he said.
Recalling the extraordinary courage of Babu Kunwar Singh, Shah said the freedom fighter had confronted British forces at the age of 87. When a bullet struck his left arm, he severed the injured limb with his right hand and continued the struggle, ultimately making the supreme sacrifice. His courage, Shah said, reflected the extraordinary spirit of sacrifice that defined India's freedom struggle.
Shah also paid tribute to Nana Saheb Peshwa, Maharani Lakshmibai, Tatya Tope, Azimullah Khan, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Bahadur Shah Zafar and several other “illustrious warriors”.
He said a nation that failed to recognise the price of its freedom and honour those who had sacrificed their lives for it could never achieve lasting progress. The stories of the martyrs, he said, deserved to be preserved in golden letters in the country's history. He expressed confidence that the Azadi Ki Pehli Ladai (1857) Ka Shaheed Smarak would become a major centre of patriotic inspiration for young people across India.
Spread over 22 acres, the memorial, named ‘Azadi Ki Pehli Ladai Ka Shaheed Smarak’, showcases historical events linked to the 1857 uprising through 22 galleries. Shah also inaugurated the 23-km-long Jalbehra-Shahabad (NH-152G) National Highway project, worth Rs 1,260 crore.
The memorial features holography, interactive projections and historical exhibits to recreate key episodes of the freedom struggle. It also showcases Haryana's traditional arts and crafts, including Phulkari and Sarkanda craftsmanship. A 2,500-seat open-air theatre and a light-and-sound show offer visitors an immersive experience of the historic uprising.
Shah urged young people from across the country to visit the memorial, learn about the sacrifices that secured India's freedom and pay tribute to the martyrs.
Turning to Punjab, Shah took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the demand for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP). He said farmers continued to raise the issue during Gandhi's visits to the state as part of his campaign against drug abuse. In a sarcastic remark, Shah said Rahul Gandhi had handed farmers a ‘jhunjhuna’ (rattle) to keep them occupied rather than offering them an MSP guarantee.
He said that if a BJP-NDA government came to power in Punjab, farmers would no longer have to carry placards demanding an MSP guarantee. He added that Haryana had also intensified its efforts against drug abuse and was determined to make the state drug-free.
Shah praised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his ability to get things done swiftly despite his soft-spoken demeanour. He asserted that the BJP would seek votes in the state in 2029 only after fulfilling all its promises and guarantees.
“Bolte dheere hain, lekin kaam tez karte hain,” he said, meaning that Saini speaks softly but works swiftly.