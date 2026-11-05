1857 was a war of independence, not a revolt says Amit Shah

The memorial features holography, interactive projections and historical exhibits to recreate key episodes of the freedom struggle. It also showcases Haryana's traditional arts and crafts, including Phulkari and Sarkanda craftsmanship. A 2,500-seat open-air theatre and a light-and-sound show offer visitors an immersive experience of the historic uprising.

Shah urged young people from across the country to visit the memorial, learn about the sacrifices that secured India's freedom and pay tribute to the martyrs.

Turning to Punjab, Shah took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the demand for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP). He said farmers continued to raise the issue during Gandhi's visits to the state as part of his campaign against drug abuse. In a sarcastic remark, Shah said Rahul Gandhi had handed farmers a ‘jhunjhuna’ (rattle) to keep them occupied rather than offering them an MSP guarantee.

He said that if a BJP-NDA government came to power in Punjab, farmers would no longer have to carry placards demanding an MSP guarantee. He added that Haryana had also intensified its efforts against drug abuse and was determined to make the state drug-free.

Shah praised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his ability to get things done swiftly despite his soft-spoken demeanour. He asserted that the BJP would seek votes in the state in 2029 only after fulfilling all its promises and guarantees.

“Bolte dheere hain, lekin kaam tez karte hain,” he said, meaning that Saini speaks softly but works swiftly.