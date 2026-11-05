All Agniveers to join regular military cadre after six years, if fit and willing, say defence officials

All serving Agniveers will be absorbed into the regular military cadre after completing six years of service, provided they are willing to continue, physically fit and disciplined, defence officials said on Thursday, clarifying that the Agnipath recruitment scheme has not been rolled back, PTI reported.

The clarification came a day after the government announced a two-year extension for Agniveers due to complete their initial four-year tenure, followed by permanent recruitment subject to specified eligibility criteria.

According to PTI, under the revised arrangement, the first 25 per cent of Agniveers will be absorbed into the regular cadre after completing their initial four-year engagement, while the remaining 75 per cent will be taken in after the additional two-year engagement, without any cap, a defence official said.

"All Agniveers will now be absorbed in the regular cadre. The first 25 per cent will be absorbed after the first engagement period of four years, and all of the balance 75 per cent will be absorbed (without any limit) after the second engagement period," the official said.

Another defence official said the key criteria for absorption would be the Agniveer's willingness to continue, physical fitness and discipline.

The seniority of Agniveers would also be protected, the officials said. Those absorbed into the regular cadre after six years would be placed immediately after their batchmates who had joined the regular cadre following the initial four-year engagement. They would not be junior to personnel recruited in subsequent batches, an official said.