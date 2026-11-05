All Agniveers to join regular military cadre after six years, if fit and willing, say defence officials

All serving Agniveers will be absorbed into the regular military cadre after completing six years of service, provided they are willing to continue, physically fit and disciplined, defence officials said on Thursday, clarifying that the Agnipath recruitment scheme has not been rolled back, PTI reported.
The clarification came a day after the government announced a two-year extension for Agniveers due to complete their initial four-year tenure, followed by permanent recruitment subject to specified eligibility criteria.
According to PTI, under the revised arrangement, the first 25 per cent of Agniveers will be absorbed into the regular cadre after completing their initial four-year engagement, while the remaining 75 per cent will be taken in after the additional two-year engagement, without any cap, a defence official said.
"All Agniveers will now be absorbed in the regular cadre. The first 25 per cent will be absorbed after the first engagement period of four years, and all of the balance 75 per cent will be absorbed (without any limit) after the second engagement period," the official said.
Another defence official said the key criteria for absorption would be the Agniveer's willingness to continue, physical fitness and discipline.
The seniority of Agniveers would also be protected, the officials said. Those absorbed into the regular cadre after six years would be placed immediately after their batchmates who had joined the regular cadre following the initial four-year engagement. They would not be junior to personnel recruited in subsequent batches, an official said.
The officials maintained that the Agnipath scheme had not been withdrawn and that the only change was the introduction of an additional two-year engagement period, creating a pathway for all Agniveers to enter the regular cadre.
Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani announced the changes on Wednesday, just over three weeks before around 18,300 Agniveers were scheduled to complete their initial four-year tenure and exit the armed forces.
The decision to extend their engagement by two years and provide for subsequent permanent recruitment was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The announcement came amid protests by young people against the scheme, opposition criticism over unemployment and ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
More than 3 lakh soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme are currently serving in the armed forces.
On Wednesday, Subramani described the decision as opening a "pathway" for all Agniveers, saying that almost all of them would be absorbed into the defence forces.
"Today is a very significant day for the Indian defence forces and for our Agniveers," he said.
The Centre introduced the Agnipath recruitment scheme in June 2022 with the aim of reducing the age profile of the three services.
The scheme provides for the recruitment of young people aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years for an initial four-year term. Under the original arrangement, up to 25 per cent of each batch could be retained in regular service for a further 15 years, while the remaining 75 per cent would leave the armed forces after four years.
Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, had criticised the scheme, questioning the employment prospects of the 75 per cent who would leave the military after completing their four-year tenure.
(With inputs from PTI)