Amit Shah challenges Rahul to seek special Parliament session on SIR

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of disrupting Parliament and turning boycotts into a party culture. He challenged Gandhi to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a special session of Parliament to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Shah also sought details of Gandhi’s foreign visits, saying, “You’re the leader of opposition (in Lok Sabha), people have the right to know.”

Shah made the remarks while addressing a rally in Karnal after leading the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ march from Sector 12 to Dayanand Chowk. He accused Gandhi of spreading anarchy and said the BJP was committed to identifying and removing infiltrators from electoral rolls, unlike the INDIA bloc, which he alleged sought to protect them.

Shah’s remarks came amid a political confrontation between the BJP and the Opposition over allegations of electoral irregularities. Rahul Gandhi had challenged Modi to a public debate.

“I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi directly. You challenge PM Narendra Modi to a discussion? If you want a discussion, just write a letter to the prime minister. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the SIR exercise.”

Shah said Parliament was the appropriate forum for a discussion on the issue.

“If you want a responsible discussion, let’s debate inside Parliament. It is the BJP’s resolve to identify and remove infiltrators from electoral rolls, unlike the INDIA bloc that seeks to protect infiltrators,” Shah alleged.

He said the BJP was committed to cleansing voter lists, an exercise undertaken by the Election Commission of India.

“Rahul ji, go ahead and beat your chest as much as you like for these infiltrators. Let me state this clearly and boldly: it is the BJP’s firm resolve we will identify these infiltrators, remove them from the electoral rolls, and then systematically track them down and remove them from the country.”