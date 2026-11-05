Centre exempts select foreign nationals from passport, visa rules, revises travel norms for 3 neighbours

The Centre has relaxed passport and visa requirements for several categories of foreign nationals residing in India, including certain Pakistani citizens, minority refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans, according to a gazette notification.

According to a PTI report, the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, published on Thursday, also revises travel and identification requirements for Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens travelling between the three neighbouring countries.

Under the amended rules issued by the Union Home Ministry, Pakistani nationals who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, intending to settle permanently will be exempt from the usual passport renewal requirements if they are unable to renew their travel documents because they do not possess a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.

To qualify for the exemption, they must not have married or acquired any immovable property in Pakistan. They must also have left behind family members who are Indian citizens when they travelled to Pakistan and undertake not to return to that country.

The applicants must also have no adverse reports against them from the police or security agencies, the notification said.