Chhattisgarh Assembly set to go all paperless from the Budget session

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is set to transition to a completely paperless, digital institution before the upcoming Budget Session. The comprehensive digitisation initiative is expected for completion within a three-month window.

The project is part of the Union government’s wider Digital India mission, implemented through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) framework. A formal proposal to execute the digital overhaul has been submitted to the Union government, with the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS) designated to execute the technical implementation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been finalised between the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the State Government, and the Legislative Assembly Secretariat to integrate the House into the national “One Nation, One Legislative Platform” network.

Dinesh Sharma, Secretary of the Chhattisgarh State Assembly, told this newspaper that CHiPS is the nodal agency for implementing the NeVA project in the Assembly and is coordinating with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI), a Government of India enterprise, to transform the Assembly completely into a digital house.

The legislative proceedings already shifted to the newly constructed, hi-tech Assembly complex in Sector 19 of Nava Raipur, built at an estimated cost of `324 crore and inaugurated on State Foundation Day last year.

Under the modernisation blueprint, the House floor has been architected as an advanced e-Chamber. Every member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) will have personal digital gadgets and tablets installed on their desks, replacing physical paper piles, printed documents, and bulk question bundles during House debates.

To maintain transparency and keep lawmakers, civil servants, media personnel, and citizens updated on legislative business, the Assembly’s dedicated mobile app is being enhanced.