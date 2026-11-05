CJP leaders questioned for four hours over Jantar Mantar protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde were questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for around four hours on Thursday in connection with two FIRs registered over their protest at Jantar Mantar on October 13, police said, reported PTI.

The leaders reached the Crime Branch office in Rajouri Garden around 11 am, and the questioning concluded at around 3 pm, officials said.

Police sources said around 70 questions were put to them during the questioning, but the leaders did not respond to some of them.

The CJP leaders appeared before the Crime Branch in connection with two FIRs alleging that they had entered the denotified protest site at Jantar Mantar on October 13.

The cases, initially registered at the Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations, were later transferred to the Crime Branch. They relate to allegations of trespassing through private property to reach Jantar Mantar and violating restrictions imposed at the protest site.

The CJP leaders had staged a demonstration at the site and unfurled the national flag.

Speaking to reporters outside the Crime Branch office after the questioning, Ranka described it as a routine investigation into the October 13 incident and said the party leaders would cooperate with the probe.

"We have said it before and are saying it again that whatever investigation is happening, we will cooperate with it. Unfurling of the Tiranga anywhere should not be a crime. We have all the hope that the investigation will be conducted in a good manner and we will cooperate with it," he said.

The questioning was conducted by officers of the rank of inspector, police sources said.

The leaders had been summoned to join the investigation earlier as well but had sought more time and did not appear.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)