DGCA green aviation fuel norms ready

NEW DELHI: The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has readied the draft of the National Policy on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), mandating blending of 1% SAF in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from 2027, which will gradually increase to 5% in 2030 and progressively go up to 20% by 2040.

The policy also proposes development of an SAF registry system under the DGCA for transparent tracking of SAF transactions and emission reductions.

“The draft of the policy has been completed. The aviation ministry is yet to give its nod to the draft policy which will make it final,” a civil aviation ministry source told this newspaper, which has accessed the 30-page draft. The policy mandates that only domestically produced SAF must be blended with ATF by fuel suppliers.

“India will be participating in the mandatory phase of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) programme from 2027. Accordingly, the government has set indicative SAF blending targets initially for international flights: 1% by 2027, 2% by 2028 and 5% by 2030,” the document said. The policy aims to build a robust domestic SAF ecosystem, it added.

By 2030, India’s ATF consumption is expected to touch nearly 14.2 million tonnes, of which 7.7 million tonnes will be consumed by its international aviation sector.