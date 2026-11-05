Hydrogen-powered toy train planned for Kalka-Shimla heritage route

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of Railways is planning to introduce a hydrogen-powered toy train on the Kalka-Shimla railway line, a UNESCO World Heritage route, to reduce pollution and promote cleaner transport.

The initiative is part of the Centre’s ‘Hydrogen for Heritage’ programme, which aims to introduce hydrogen-powered trains on selected heritage routes. Unlike conventional diesel trains, hydrogen trains use fuel-cell technology to generate electricity, with water as the principal by-product.

In 2023, the Union Government announced plans to operate 35 hydrogen trains under the programme, including one on the Kalka-Shimla route. The following year, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the Centre to explore the possibility of introducing hydrogen-powered trains on the historic route.

The Railways has since completed a survey of the route and identified a site at Barog railway station for setting up a hydrogen fuel plant.

Sources said the 120-year-old railway line required specialised engineering solutions to accommodate hydrogen technology because of its mountainous terrain, steep gradients and distinctive infrastructure.

“The project had been included in the 2024-25 plans and a trial run was expected after the completion of technical and administrative formalities. This development would mark an important step for country’s narrow-gauge railway network, with similar hydrogen train projects also being undertaken on broad-gauge sections,” said an official of Northern Railway.

The proposed Barog facility is expected to support hydrogen-powered operations. However, the introduction of the train is subject to approval from the Railway Ministry, technical feasibility and completion of procedural requirements.

Built between 1898 and 1903 during British rule, the 96-km Kalka-Shimla railway line passes through 103 tunnels and over 900 bridges across the Shivalik hills. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2008 and remains one of India's prominent heritage railway routes.