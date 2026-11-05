IMA asks CBFC not to certify 'Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak' over depiction of violence against healthcare workers

It also suggested that the film should be exhibited under Section 7C of the Act before representatives of the IMA; invite a medical expert nominated by the IMA to view the film with the Examining Committee; and afford the IMA an opportunity of being heard before any decision is taken.

He also said “without prejudice to prayer (A-C), refer the film to a Revising Committee under Rule 25(1) of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, and direct the deletion of every scene depicting violence against doctors, nurses or hospital staff as justified or heroic and of every dialogue imputing corruption to doctors as a class, together with a prominent disclaimer that the film does not represent the medical profession and that violence against healthcare workers is a punishable offence.”

“The film is likely to incite the commission of offences against doctors and other healthcare professionals, is against the interests of public order, involves defamation of registered medical practitioners as a body, and glorifies and justifies violence against doctors,” the letter said.

The IMA, which has over 3.5 lakh members, had earlier written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and flagged the issue.

Dr Nayak said that the ministry had informed them that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification.

“The IMA therefore requests that this representation be placed on the file of the film and decided before any certificate is granted,” the letter added.