India emerging as global pioneer in space debris removal: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

HYDERABAD: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India is emerging as one of the global pioneers in space debris removal.

Outlining a vision of achieving debris-free space by 2030, he said India's emerging capabilities in active space debris removal reflect the country's growing global leadership in space technology and its commitment to ensuring a safe space environment for the entire humanity, an official release said.

Speaking virtually at the inauguration of startup Cosmoserve Space's Base 1 facility here, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology said, "India is emerging among the early global pioneers in space debris removal, with an Indian startup advancing technologies to make outer space safer and more sustainable".

Hyderabad-based space-tech startup 'Cosmoserve Space' opened Base 1, India’s first private and the world's sixth facility equipped with space vision effect and microgravity simulation. The facility brings full-stack space servicing capabilities under one roof.

The facility follows Cosmoserve's USD six million seed funding round, taking its total funding to over USD nine million.

Congratulating Cosmoserve Space on the inauguration, Singh said, Base 1 is a comprehensive, state-of-the-art facility spread across approximately 14,800 square feet, where space robots are designed, built, tested under space conditions and operated through mission control.

He said Cosmoserve Space's partnerships with Pixel for satellite systems, Dhruv Aerospace Netherlands for propulsion systems and Skyroot Aerospace for launch services demonstrate an emerging culture of end-to-end collaboration in space technology.