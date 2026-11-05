Jaishankar urges Commonwealth nations to de-risk, diversify supply chains for stronger trade ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Commonwealth nations to "de-risk and diversify" their supply chains, stressing the need for shorter, trusted supply networks and stronger local distribution among member countries.

Jaishankar arrived in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

"Commonwealth partners also need to de-risk and diversify. This requires shorter and trusted supply chains," Jaishankar posted on social media after attending the Commonwealth heads of government and business leaders' breakfast meeting on Wednesday.

Jaishankar said Commonwealth partners need to make more efforts to enhance local distribution, adding that more connectivity corridors are good for business.