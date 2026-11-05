Kolkata Diary | 12 IAS officers to speed up citizenship process

The West Bengal government has deputed 12 IAS officers in Nadia and North 24-Parganas to expedite the verification of documents of those who applied for citizenship under the CAA. “These bureaucrats will assist DM of Nadia and North 24-Parganas by verifying documents. Based on their reports, the DMs will conduct hearings and issue citizenship certificates,” said a senior official at the state secretariat, Nabanna. The move came after CM Suvendu Adhikari said recently that of the 2.5 lakh applicants under the CAA, only 25,000 received citizenship. “We’ll expedite the process and provide citizenship certificates to the eligible by December 31,” he had said.