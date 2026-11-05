Mahabharata, Arthashastra, Rajatarangini manuscripts added to UNESCO memory regional register

NEW DELHI: Manuscripts of the epic Mahabharata, Kalhana's 12th-century historical chronicle Rajatarangini, and Kautilya's Arthashastra, a work on governance and statecraft, have been inscribed on UNESCO's Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register, officials said on Thursday.

PIB Culture made the announcement on X and shared photos of UNESCO certificates.

"A moment of immense pride for India! The Rajatarangini, Mahabharata and Arthashastra have been inscribed in @UNESCO's Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register, marking a historic milestone in the global recognition of India’s rich civilisational heritage!" it said.

The decision was taken at the 11th Session of the Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register held in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) said.

According to an official, the IGNCA played an important role in preparing the nomination dossiers for all three works.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hailed the inscriptions as a landmark recognition of India's extraordinary documentary and civilisational heritage.

"A moment of immense pride for India! The inclusion of Rajatarangini, Mahabharata and Arthashastra in @UNESCO Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register is a landmark recognition of India's extraordinary documentary and civilisational heritage," he posted.

"These timeless works embody our rich traditions of historical inquiry, philosophical thought and statecraft, whose wisdom continues to inspire humanity. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India's civilisational legacy is receiving unprecedented global recognition and its rightful place on the world stage," the minister added.