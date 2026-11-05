Manpreet Badal and Karan Singh's families unite in New Delhi for wedding; strengthens royalty-politics ties

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Finance Minister and National Vice President of BJP Manpreet Singh Badal’s daughter got married to the grandson of Congress veteran Karan Singh son of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Maharaja of Kashmir in New Delhi earlier this week. The wedding has brought two prominent royal and politically influential families into a matrimonial alliance.
The talk of the town was not merely the VVIP guest list, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the political side and Radha Soami Satsang chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon on the spiritual front, but also the role of marriages in perpetuating historical ties between royalty and politics in India.
This wedding reception was held at the private residence of former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur in Lutyens Delhi on Tuesday brought together several prominent royal and political families, many already connected through matrimonial alliances, were present in all their fineries. Jai Inder’s son Nirvan Singh is wedded to Mriganka Singh, the granddaughter of Karan Singh.
While Angad Singh another grandson of Capt Amarinder Singh is married to Aprajita Singh, daughter of Pratibha Singh of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family.
While the weeklong celebrations culminating in an Anand Karaj at another residence in Lutyens’ Delhi that of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal on Wednesday. Both Sukhbir and Manpreet are cousins, and the occasion was largely a family affair. As Martand Singh is a lawyer in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.
The high-profile wedding has also drawn attention amid renewed discussions about a possible reunion between the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections as both parties were once longstanding political allies in Punjab and parted ways in 2020 over the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws.
Since then, the two parties have contested elections separately, while periodic speculation about a reunion has surfaced without any formal move by either side.
The guest list featured royalty from the Himachal, Scindia and the Jammu clans apart from several high profile guests, including senior ministers. The list of royal guests included Chitrangada Raje, married to Vikramaditya Singh, son of Karan Singh, is the daughter of the late Madhavrao Scindia and sister of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who attended the wedding.
Top leaders of the Punjab BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal were also present on the occasion. SAD was led by top brass Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
While few days ago at a wedding reception hosted in Chandigarh by Manpreet Singh Badal there was bonhomie between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP on display with a photograph of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal posing with BJP leaders including former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, former minister Vijay Sampla and former MLA Jagdeep Nakai. Also in the frame are BJP district presidents Jagbir Brar (Jalandhar Rural), Amarpal Singh Binu Ajnala (Amritsar Rural) and Kuldeep Singh (Muktsar) went viral.
Manpreet Badal shared the picture of PM Modi and the newlywed couple on his X handle and wrote.
"As a father, you always dream of the perfect blessings for your daughter as she starts her new journey. Yesterday, that dream became the greatest honour our family could ever experience. We are profoundly grateful and overwhelmed with gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for gracing our daughter’s wedding and blessing my children. Knowing how punishing his schedule is, it breaks my heart to think he must have sacrificed his sleep and rest hours just to stand with my family. His incredible humility completely bowled us over and moved us to tears. Thank you Prime Minister Sahib, for making a father’s dream come true."
Sharing the wedding photos on social media, the groom's father, Vikramaditya Singh, wrote, "It was a great honour to receive the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of my son Rajkumar Martand Singh’s wedding to Kunwarani Rhea Badal. His gracious presence, blessings for the newlyweds and warm greetings to the family made the occasion truly special and memorable."
While BJP leader and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also attended the wedding and wrote on his X handle.
"Had the pleasure of being part of the wedding reception celebrations of Rhea and Rajkumar Martand Singh in New Delhi. It was wonderful to witness the special bond between the Badal family and the Royal Family of Jammu & Kashmir on this joyous occasion. My warmest wishes to Sardar Manpreet Singh Badal Ji, Sardarni Vinu Ji and the entire family. May Waheguru bless the newlyweds with a lifetime of love, happiness and cherished moments together."