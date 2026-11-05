Manpreet Badal and Karan Singh's families unite in New Delhi for wedding; strengthens royalty-politics ties

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Finance Minister and National Vice President of BJP Manpreet Singh Badal’s daughter got married to the grandson of Congress veteran Karan Singh son of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Maharaja of Kashmir in New Delhi earlier this week. The wedding has brought two prominent royal and politically influential families into a matrimonial alliance.

The talk of the town was not merely the VVIP guest list, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the political side and Radha Soami Satsang chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon on the spiritual front, but also the role of marriages in perpetuating historical ties between royalty and politics in India.

This wedding reception was held at the private residence of former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur in Lutyens Delhi on Tuesday brought together several prominent royal and political families, many already connected through matrimonial alliances, were present in all their fineries. Jai Inder’s son Nirvan Singh is wedded to Mriganka Singh, the granddaughter of Karan Singh.

While Angad Singh another grandson of Capt Amarinder Singh is married to Aprajita Singh, daughter of Pratibha Singh of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family.

While the weeklong celebrations culminating in an Anand Karaj at another residence in Lutyens’ Delhi that of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal on Wednesday. Both Sukhbir and Manpreet are cousins, and the occasion was largely a family affair. As Martand Singh is a lawyer in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.

The high-profile wedding has also drawn attention amid renewed discussions about a possible reunion between the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections as both parties were once longstanding political allies in Punjab and parted ways in 2020 over the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws.