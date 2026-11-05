Maoist activity resurfaces in Jharkhand; police issue statewide alert, direct SPs to step up surveillance

RANCHI: Maoist activity has reportedly resurfaced in Jharkhand. Following intelligence inputs that the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit plans to observe a series of events over three consecutive weeks in November, the Jharkhand Police Headquarters has issued a statewide alert, directing all district Superintendents of Police (SPs) to step up surveillance and strengthen security measures.

In a confidential letter dated November 5, 2026, the Inspector General of Police (Operations), Jharkhand, directed all district SPs to maintain heightened vigilance and strengthen security arrangements. The directive was also sent to the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Dhanbad, as well as officials of the Jharkhand Jaguar unit and the Railway Police, asking them to take necessary precautionary measures.

According to the Police Headquarters' communication, the CPI (Maoist) organisation is preparing to observe ‘Khooni Kranti Saptah’ (Bloody Revolution Week) from November 8 to 15. This will be followed by ‘Daman Virodhi Saptah’ (Anti-Repression Week) from November 16 to 22, and ‘Shaheed Saptah’ (Martyrs' Week) from November 24 to 30.

The instructions were issued in reference to a letter sent on November 4 by the Superintendent of Police (Special Branch), Jharkhand.

The letter notes that the Maoist organisation has been weakened by a series of surrenders, rehabilitation measures and arrests of its members. Nevertheless, the possibility of untoward incidents during these designated weeks cannot be ruled out. Consequently, police and security agencies across all districts have been directed to remain on high alert.