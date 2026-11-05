Maoist activity resurfaces in Jharkhand; police issue statewide alert, direct SPs to step up surveillance

RANCHI: Maoist activity has reportedly resurfaced in Jharkhand. Following intelligence inputs that the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit plans to observe a series of events over three consecutive weeks in November, the Jharkhand Police Headquarters has issued a statewide alert, directing all district Superintendents of Police (SPs) to step up surveillance and strengthen security measures.
In a confidential letter dated November 5, 2026, the Inspector General of Police (Operations), Jharkhand, directed all district SPs to maintain heightened vigilance and strengthen security arrangements. The directive was also sent to the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Dhanbad, as well as officials of the Jharkhand Jaguar unit and the Railway Police, asking them to take necessary precautionary measures.
According to the Police Headquarters' communication, the CPI (Maoist) organisation is preparing to observe ‘Khooni Kranti Saptah’ (Bloody Revolution Week) from November 8 to 15. This will be followed by ‘Daman Virodhi Saptah’ (Anti-Repression Week) from November 16 to 22, and ‘Shaheed Saptah’ (Martyrs' Week) from November 24 to 30.
The instructions were issued in reference to a letter sent on November 4 by the Superintendent of Police (Special Branch), Jharkhand.
The letter notes that the Maoist organisation has been weakened by a series of surrenders, rehabilitation measures and arrests of its members. Nevertheless, the possibility of untoward incidents during these designated weeks cannot be ruled out. Consequently, police and security agencies across all districts have been directed to remain on high alert.
The Police Headquarters has expressed concern that the Maoist organisation might target not only security force installations but also various government and non-government establishments. These include government offices, block and zonal offices, banks, financial institutions, Forest Department offices and other public facilities.
Authorities have also been advised to remain vigilant about infrastructure related to communication services and public transport systems. Special attention has been directed towards the security of railway premises, roads, bridges and culverts, local markets, and establishments associated with security forces. The police administration has been instructed to make the necessary preparations in advance to deal with any potential untoward incidents.
Referring to past incidents, the letter notes that Maoists have previously orchestrated minor incidents in an attempt to lure police forces to the scene. Therefore, any report of an incident must be thoroughly verified before further action is taken.
The Police Headquarters has instructed officials to ensure strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) relating to security arrangements throughout the three-week period. Senior police officers have also been directed to conduct regular briefings for security personnel in their respective jurisdictions and keep them alert to potential threats.
Furthermore, instructions have been issued to strengthen intelligence-sharing in Maoist-affected areas, monitor suspicious activities and treat any apprehensions of untoward incidents with the utmost seriousness.