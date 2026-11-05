Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president for fifth consecutive term

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, 67, was re-elected president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the fifth consecutive term on Thursday, retaining the leadership of the party founded by her late father in 1999.

The election was necessitated by the end of her current term as party president on November 3.

The election was held at the party headquarters in Srinagar. Mehbooba's name was proposed by senior PDP leader Abdul Rehman Veeri and seconded by Khursheed Alam.

With no other candidate in the fray, the party's electoral college unanimously elected Mehbooba as president for another term.

Mehbooba has been leading the party since 2002.

The PDP was founded by Mehbooba's late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, along with his close confidants in 1999 to establish an alternative to the Abdullah-led National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.