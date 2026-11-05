Naga groups seek permanent political solution to Manipur crisis

GUWAHATI: Naga organisations held simultaneous rallies in Manipur’s violence-hit Ukhrul and Kamjong districts on Thursday, urging the Centre to recognise the crisis as a historical problem rooted in alleged illegal Kuki immigration and hill-valley disparities, end “proxy warfare” and find a permanent political solution.

The rallies were organised by Tangkhul Naga organisations under the aegis of the United Naga Council, the apex Naga body in Manipur. Both Ukhrul and Kamjong are Naga-majority districts.

In a joint memorandum, the organisations sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to resolve the crisis. They said that while the Meitei-Kuki conflict continued, an assault on a Naga civilian in February this year opened another front in the violence, followed by killings, abductions and arson attacks on Naga civilians, allegedly by Kuki rebels.

“Till date, more than 32 Naga civilians have been killed. The most gruesome of all being the recovery of the mutilated bodies of six abducted Liangmai Nagas on 10th June, 2026…The latest being the brutal murder of Ajinbou Ringkangmai on 10th October, 2026. He was beheaded alive,” the memorandum read.