Nitin Gadkari to launch 100 per cent ethanol-run SUV this month

LUCKNOW: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that a four-wheeler SUV running entirely on ethanol would be launched this month, saying farmers who have so far provided food would soon become energy providers as well.

He said the ethanol used in the vehicle would be produced by farmers.

Gadkari was speaking during a visit to Jaunpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh, where he laid the foundation stones for five road and bridge projects and inaugurated two highway infrastructure projects, including a bridge over the Sai river and a bypass road, at Mungra Badshahpur.

The projects, worth a total of Rs 3,650 crore, are aimed at improving regional connectivity, reducing travel time and boosting economic activity in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari highlighted his association with farmers and said he had been working for them for 30 years.

“I am a farmer. I run four sugar mills. Nobody wins in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in my area without putting up my photograph. Everyone puts up my photograph.”

“All the farmers are associated with me. I have been working for the farmers for 30 years,” he said.

The minister added: "I do what I say, and I openly speak about what I do. I work in the agriculture sector itself. I have 10 doctorate degrees for work related to farmers."

He said India spent Rs 22 lakh crore annually on importing petrol and diesel and that reducing these imports would benefit farmers.

"I am the Transport Minister. I have launched several motorcycles made by TVS, Hero, and Honda that run on ethanol produced by farmers," Gadkari said.

He also spoke about his electric and hydrogen-powered cars, identifying the latter as the Mirai, which means 'future' in Japanese. He said the vehicle was better than a Mercedes.