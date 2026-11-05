One in four adolescents globally gets no daily physical activity: WHO

NEW DELHI: One in four adolescents globally reported not getting at least 60 minutes of physical activity on any day in the previous week, according to new global estimates released by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The world health body said this amounts to some 240 million young people aged 11-17 years who reported not completing at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity on any day in the previous week.

On average, adolescents reported being active for just 2.7 days a week, while only 14% reported being active on all seven days.

The new study, published in The Lancet Global Health, draws on 389 population-based surveys from 140 countries and territories, involving more than 3.2 million adolescents.

The findings point to a lack of global progress over the past 15 years, with levels of physical activity among adolescents virtually unchanged during this time.

Physical inactivity is a major risk factor for heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

The WHO pointed to a gender gap in adolescent physical activity levels, which it said remains strikingly persistent.