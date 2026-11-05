Out of bounds: IAF hands over Race Course sports complex to Centre

The land transfer has gone through even though then IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh personally raised the matter with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh days before he retired. The force has also flagged the station's role in countering aerial threats in the high-security zone.

The almost 80-year-old complex, which houses a golf course, swimming pool, gym and dining rooms, was sealed on October 28. That put paid to ACM Singh's customary farewell round of golf. He did get his guard of honour at the station on October 31 before passing the baton to ACM Ashutosh Dixit.

The handover is part of the Centre's wider drive to reclaim prime government land around Lok Kalyan Marg. The L&DO took over the adjoining 15.2-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in June and the 53-acre Delhi Race Club in August, while the 27.3-acre Delhi Gymkhana Club has been ordered to vacate. The government's plans for the land remain under wraps.