Out of bounds: IAF hands over Race Course sports complex to Centre

NEW DELHI: Barely a week after its abrupt sealing scuppered the outgoing air chief's farewell golf round and unsettled the top brass, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has formally handed over the 39.5-acre sports complex at Race Course Air Force Station to the Land and Development Office (L&DO).
The land has been transferred on an "as is where is" basis, meaning the L&DO takes it over in its current condition, with the golf course, pool and other buildings left untouched. Now, the exact size of the parcel will be fixed by a joint survey of the Defence Estate Office, IAF and L&DO, which will also flag any mismatch in measurements.
The land transfer has gone through even though then IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh personally raised the matter with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh days before he retired. The force has also flagged the station's role in countering aerial threats in the high-security zone.
The almost 80-year-old complex, which houses a golf course, swimming pool, gym and dining rooms, was sealed on October 28. That put paid to ACM Singh's customary farewell round of golf. He did get his guard of honour at the station on October 31 before passing the baton to ACM Ashutosh Dixit.
The handover is part of the Centre's wider drive to reclaim prime government land around Lok Kalyan Marg. The L&DO took over the adjoining 15.2-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in June and the 53-acre Delhi Race Club in August, while the 27.3-acre Delhi Gymkhana Club has been ordered to vacate. The government's plans for the land remain under wraps.