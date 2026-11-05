Over 250 schoolgirls protest principal’s suspension, block Jharkhand's Koderma town for three hours

RANCHI: More than 250 girl students of CD CM School of Excellence in Koderma staged a protest on Thursday, blocking parts of the town for over three hours to demand the revocation of the suspension of their acting principal, Shashi Bhushan Singh. After school hours ended at 3 pm, the students took their protest to the prominent Jhanda Chowk, blocking traffic and disrupting vehicular movement across the town.

The students alleged that Singh had been suspended without any concrete reason and claimed that the action stemmed from personal enmity. They have been protesting on the school premises since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the District Education Officer (DEO) lodged an FIR against the principal, accusing him of instigating the students to protest.

The protesting students remained firm on their demand, insisting that they would not call off their agitation until their principal's suspension was revoked.

"We have only one demand: the suspension of our principal must be revoked. If he has done anything wrong, we have the right to know the actual reason for his suspension," said a protesting student, requesting anonymity.

On Wednesday, the students learnt about their principal's suspension when they arrived at school, prompting them to express anger and oppose the Education Department's decision.

After completing the necessary formalities, the principal was leaving the school premises when a group of students tried to stop him. As he continued towards the exit, the students chased him, opened the school's main gate and brought him back from the road onto the campus, raising slogans and demanding the withdrawal of the departmental action against him.

The students insisted that he stay at the school, triggering a commotion on the campus. On being informed, local police rushed to the spot and intervened. They managed to pacify the students and persuaded them to return to the school building. The incident created a tense atmosphere on the campus for some time.