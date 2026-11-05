Pralay missile clears user trial, induction imminent: DRDO

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday test-fired its Pralay quasi-ballistic missile, capable of striking enemy targets 500 km away with conventional warheads, in user trials that have now cleared the decks for its induction into the armed forces

"With this successful test, the induction of the system has become imminent," the Defence Research and Development Organisation said after the launch from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. "All the test objectives were fully met," it added, citing data from the range instruments of the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the missile, equipped with advanced technologies, would further strengthen the military's operational preparedness against emerging threats.

The launch was part of user evaluation trials which is the final hurdle before induction. Unlike developmental tests, which DRDO conducts to prove a weapon works, user trials are held with the armed forces in attendance to check whether the system meets their operational requirements.