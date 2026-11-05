Punjab employee unions reject DA hike, announce month-long protest

CHANDIGARH: With less than four months left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is set to face a fresh round of protests by government employees and pensioners, who have rejected the three per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a “Diwali gift”.

Nearly four lakh government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners have termed the increase inadequate. Their unions will begin a month-long escalation of protests on November 13 with a sit-in at Sangrur, Mann’s hometown. The agitation will culminate in a proposed human chain from Shambhu to Amritsar on December 13.

The unions said employees and pensioners would not accept piecemeal announcements and would continue their agitation until the government fulfilled its commitments and addressed their demands. These include the release of outstanding DA arrears and unpaid dues under the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commissions, payment of the remaining 10 per cent DA, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), restoration of old pay scales and allowances, and withdrawal of policies affecting service conditions.

They said the previous government had notified the OPS but alleged that the present government had failed to provide an implementation framework nearly four years later.

Leaders of the Joint Coordination Committee of Employee and Pensioner Unions, Sukhchain Khera and Gurnam Singh Virk, said the agitation would begin with a sit-in at Sangrur from November 13 to 19. The unions will shift their protest venue from Chandigarh for the sit-in.

From December 1 to 5, employees and pensioners will protest outside the residences of all 91 AAP MLAs in their respective constituencies and burn effigies of the ruling party. On December 6, the ashes of the effigies will be immersed in the Budha Nullah.

“On December 13, the unions plan to form a human chain from Shambhu to Amritsar to demonstrate solidarity among government employees and highlight their demands,” they added.