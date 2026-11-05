Punjab man whose death triggered drug row cremated in native village

CHANDIGARH: The 35-year-old Daljit Singh, whose death allegedly due to a drug overdose triggered protests and a political row over the drug menace in Punjab, was cremated at his native village of Bhamme Kalan in Mansa on Thursday following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order permitting his last rites there.

Family members and villagers gathered at the cremation ground to pay their last respects.

Daljit’s body was brought to Bhamme Kalan from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after a fresh post-mortem examination was conducted there on the High Court’s directions. An earlier post-mortem had been conducted at AIIMS Bathinda.

Daljit died on October 27, and his body was found in a field near Ramanandi village. While his family alleged that he died of a drug overdose, police registered a murder case.

His death triggered criticism from Opposition leaders over the Punjab Police’s handling of the case and the state’s drug menace. His family members and others had earlier staged a protest, demanding that his body be taken to Mansa, where the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and others are protesting, seeking justice for him.