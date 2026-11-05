Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for changing rules to gain control of Maharashtra's Gokul Milk Federation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of attempting to take control of Maharashtra's Gokul Milk Federation after the party-led front lost the election to the Congress, which secured a majority of 13 seats in the 25-member body.

In the Gokul Milk Federation election, the BJP-led Mahayuti panel won 12 seats, while the Congress-led panel secured 13. The Congress planned to stake its claim to control the federation. However, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to amend the cooperative law and nominate government members with voting rights to the federation's board, potentially giving the BJP-led front a majority.

Reacting to the decision, Gandhi said milk producers had defeated the BJP in the election, prompting the party to change the rules after its defeat.

“So the BJP changed the rules after the election - stuff in 4 directors, turn 12 into 16, steal the majority. This is theft of the milk producers' votes - adulteration in the mandate,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi further alleged that the BJP had become so desperate for power that it was willing to go to any lengths to secure it.

“Those who steal the milk producers' votes, remember - farmers don't forget,” Gandhi wrote on X.