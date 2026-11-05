Rahul Gandhi would prefer a street brawl to Parliament : BJP on LoP's debate challenge to PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Thursday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his call for a debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying political leaders should engage in discussions in Parliament rather than on the streets.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Patra questioned Gandhi's knowledge of governance and accused him of lacking the data required for a debate with the Prime Minister.

"Rahul Gandhi yesterday wanted to have a debate with the Prime Minister. It's been 24 years. On one side the Prime Minister would be seated, and on the other side he would be seated. Rahul Gandhi carries no data about anything. He has no knowledge about most of the processes going on in this country. But as far as spreading 'galata' (mess) is concerned, he is number one," Patra said.

Questioning where such political debates should take place, he said discussions between leaders belonged on the floor of Parliament, which he described as the "highest temple of democracy", rather than on the streets.

Patra also accused Gandhi of avoiding parliamentary debates, claiming that the Congress leader lacked the patience to remain in the House for more than five or six minutes.