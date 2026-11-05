Railways wins PM Surya Ghar award for solarising public buildings

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has received the PM Surya Ghar Excellence Award for solarising the highest number of buildings among Central ministries and departments.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan presented the award at the Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the ministry identified 15,868 railway buildings across the country as suitable for rooftop solar installations. Of these, 12,495, or 79 per cent, have been equipped with rooftop solar systems.

The ministry has also commissioned 351 MW of rooftop solar capacity against a target of 424 MW.

At the national level, 25,984 of the 39,135 buildings identified across 77 Central ministries and departments have been solarised, accounting for 66 per cent of the total.

The Ministry of Railways said it was committed to solarising all remaining feasible buildings by March 2027.