SC rejects plea to shift Tirupati laddu ghee case trial out of Andhra Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking transfer of the trial in the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case from Andhra Pradesh, citing the presence of several witnesses from the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi dismissed the petition filed by accused Machindra Shantaram Lanke, a Maharashtra-based dairy businessman and Managing Director of Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt Ltd.

Appearing for Lanke, senior advocate Siddharth Dave argued that continued statements by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had created a politically hostile atmosphere, prejudicing his client's right to a fair trial.

Dave pointed out that a forensic report had ruled out the presence of animal fat in the ghee but political leaders continued to make statements on the issue.

Seeking transfer of the trial to a neighbouring state, he said most of the accused were from North India and faced a language barrier in Andhra Pradesh. He added that the case had become a political issue and his client was being caught in the crossfire between political parties.