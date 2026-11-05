Six drains in Kedarnath-Gaurikund belt classified as untapped, RTI replies reveal

DEHRADUN: Six drains in the Kedarnath-Gaurikund-Sonprayag region were classified as “untapped” in pre-monsoon monitoring data, while sewer connections at Gaurikund remain limited despite a functioning sewage treatment plant, according to two RTI replies.

The responses from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam, obtained by Noida-based RTI activist Amit Gupta, have raised questions about wastewater management in the ecologically sensitive pilgrimage region and its potential impact on the Mandakini river system.

“The CPCB’s monitoring records identify six untapped drains in Kedarnath, Gaurikund and Sonprayag,” Gupta told The New Indian Express. “Samples were collected on May 12 and 13, 2026, and all six drains were categorised as untapped.”

The Gaurikund Market drain recorded the highest biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) at 242 mg per litre, followed by the Car Parking drain in Sonprayag at 143 mg per litre. A drain near the Sulabh Shauchalaya in Gaurikund recorded 96 mg per litre.

At Kedarnath Sangam, near the Saraswati-Mandakini bridge, the BOD reading was 48 mg per litre, while two other locations in Kedarnath recorded 2 mg per litre each.

The Gaurikund Market drain also recorded the highest chemical oxygen demand (COD), at 386 mg per litre, followed by the Sonprayag car park drain at 282 mg per litre. Total suspended solids ranged from below the detection level at one Kedarnath site to 175 mg per litre near the Gaurikund Sulabh Shauchalaya.