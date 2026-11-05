Three women killed, four injured as coal heap collapses in Jharkhand's Bokaro

RANCHI: Three women were killed and four others injured after a heap of coal collapsed on them at the No. 5 stockyard in Jharkhand’s Bokaro early Thursday. The incident occurred around 4.45 am under the jurisdiction of Kathara Outpost in the Bermo subdivision.

According to reports, the victims were collecting discarded coal for domestic use when the heap collapsed, burying six women and a man. They were rescued and rushed to the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) Hospital, where three women succumbed to their injuries.

The injured were given initial treatment before being referred to another medical centre.

The deceased were identified as Pushpa Devi, Kaushalya Devi and the wife of Hiralal.

Police teams from Kathara Outpost and Bokaro Thermal police station reached the spot and stopped the families and villagers from proceeding with the last rites. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

DSP Ravindra Singh confirmed that three women died after a heap of coal collapsed while they were collecting coal. He said the injured had been referred to another hospital for treatment.

“The incident took place at around 5 am in the morning when a few women were collecting coal for domestic use, killing three women,” said DSP Ravindra Singh.

Police officials and colliery management are conducting a joint investigation into the incident. Authorities are yet to determine what caused the coal heap to collapse.