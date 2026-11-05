Uttarakhand at 26: Hill districts grow, but 71% of economy rests with three

DEHRADUN: As Uttarakhand prepares to mark its 26th Statehood Day on November 9, district figures reveal a sharp economic divide: Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun together accounted for 71.3% of the state’s total district economy in 2021-22. The remaining 10 districts contributed 28.7%.

Yet several hill districts recorded some of the state’s fastest growth that year, highlighting the gap between economic growth and the distribution of income and opportunity.

Nine hill districts generated primary-sector gross value added (GVA) of ₹11,765 crore. Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar together contributed ₹10,746 crore, while Dehradun and Nainital accounted for ₹6,577 crore. The primary sector includes agriculture, horticulture, livestock, forestry, fisheries and mining.

The service sector was more concentrated. Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar and Nainital together generated ₹76,114 crore—about 72.3% of Uttarakhand’s total service-sector GVA of ₹1,05,233 crore. Services include trade, transport, tourism, finance, real estate and public administration.

Per capita income figures show a similar divide. Haridwar led at ₹3,62,688, followed by Udham Singh Nagar at ₹2,69,070 and Dehradun at ₹2,35,707. Among hill districts, Chamoli recorded the highest per capita income, at ₹1,27,330. Rudraprayag had the lowest, at ₹93,160—about a quarter of Haridwar’s.