Uttarakhand CM Dhami reaches out to 8 lakh students, urges festive safety and ambition

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday addressed nearly eight lakh schoolchildren virtually from his official residence through ‘Dil Ki Baat, Uncle Dhami Ke Saath’ (A Heart-to-Heart with Uncle Dhami). He extended his wishes to students on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, and spoke about the cultural significance of the festivals, cleanliness, safety, education and future goals.
The programme aims to maintain regular contact with students, encourage their talents and guide them on education, culture, values and life, Dhami said. Modern technology had enabled children from remote hill areas, towns and villages across the state to participate in the interaction, he added.
Addressing the students warmly, the Chief Minister enquired about their families and Diwali preparations. Festivals, he said, are more than occasions for celebration; they bring families and communities together and help carry forward India's cultural traditions.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign, he said small individual efforts could make a significant contribution to keeping the state and the country clean. Dhami urged students to help their families clean their homes and make cleanliness a part of their daily lives.
He also encouraged children to light earthen lamps and buy goods made by local potters and artisans. Supporting local products, he said, would advance the Prime Minister's ‘Vocal for Local’ appeal and help sustain artisans' livelihoods. "When we choose locally made products, we also become part of the happiness of the families who make them," he told the students.
Wishing students well for their half-yearly examinations, Dhami said they should balance their studies with sports, creative activities and learning new skills. Hard work, discipline and a willingness to keep learning were essential to progress in life, he said. The programme, he added, would be made more useful in the future with the help of artificial intelligence and other digital technologies.
Dhami said more than 2.5 lakh students had earlier shared their ideas and suggestions on Uttarakhand's development through an essay-based interaction. Children's views mattered, he said, adding that useful suggestions could be considered while framing future plans and policies.
Explaining his motto, ‘Vikalp Rahit Sankalp’ (an unwavering resolve), Dhami urged students to pursue their goals with dedication and determination, without being discouraged by challenges.
The aspirations and creativity of young people, he said, would contribute to building a developed Uttarakhand and a developed India.