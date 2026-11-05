Uttarakhand CM Dhami reaches out to 8 lakh students, urges festive safety and ambition

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday addressed nearly eight lakh schoolchildren virtually from his official residence through ‘Dil Ki Baat, Uncle Dhami Ke Saath’ (A Heart-to-Heart with Uncle Dhami). He extended his wishes to students on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, and spoke about the cultural significance of the festivals, cleanliness, safety, education and future goals.

The programme aims to maintain regular contact with students, encourage their talents and guide them on education, culture, values and life, Dhami said. Modern technology had enabled children from remote hill areas, towns and villages across the state to participate in the interaction, he added.

Addressing the students warmly, the Chief Minister enquired about their families and Diwali preparations. Festivals, he said, are more than occasions for celebration; they bring families and communities together and help carry forward India's cultural traditions.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign, he said small individual efforts could make a significant contribution to keeping the state and the country clean. Dhami urged students to help their families clean their homes and make cleanliness a part of their daily lives.