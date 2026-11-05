‘You don’t allow Parliament to run’: Amit Shah accuses Rahul of making disruptions Congress culture

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of disrupting parliamentary proceedings and resorting to boycotts, alleging that he had made it a part of the party's political culture.

Addressing a rally in Haryana's Karnal after leading the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march, Shah said Parliament was the highest forum for debate in a democracy and accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of preventing discussions on important issues.

“Rahul ji, you don't allow Parliament to run, you don't discuss issues. You have turned creating ruckus and resorting to boycotts into a Congress culture,” Shah said.

He also accused Gandhi of spreading anarchy in the country and warned the Congress that the BJP would respond to its protests across political platforms.

“Do you think our 80-year-old democracy will fall for your tricks? Rahul ji, we are people of the streets, take note of what I'm saying. The BJP will give you a fitting reply – in Parliament, in Vidhan Sabha, in villages, anywhere,” he said.