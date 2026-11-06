30,000 Chinars trees geo-tagged in J&K to safeguard Iconic heritage

SRINAGAR: In a significant step towards preserving Kashmir’s iconic natural heritage, around 30,000 Chinar trees across Jammu and Kashmir have been geo-tagged and digitally documented to strengthen their protection, conservation and monitoring.

According to officials, about 30,000 Chinar trees across J&K have been geo-tagged and a digital database has been created.

The QR-enabled metal plates have been installed on 10,000 prominent Chinar trees in Kashmir to facilitate easy access to information about individual trees.

As part of its efforts to strengthen protection of Chinars, the government began geo-tagging Chinar trees in 2025 and assigning QR codes to them for digital monitoring and documentation.

A QR-based digital plate has been affixed to each identified Chinar using a specialised spring-enabled metal mechanism.

By scanning the QR code, a person can get required information about the Chinar tree including its location, health, age and other relevant characteristics.

The Chinar tree is a protected species under J&K Preservation of Specified Trees Act, 1969 and even pruning requires official approval.

Locally known as “Boueen”, Chinar is a distinctive feature of Kashmir’s landscape and is found in almost every part of the Valley. The tree is believed to have been introduced in Kashmir from Persia and can grow up to 30 meters in height and have a girth of 10 to 15 meters at ground level. It takes around 150 years for a Chinar to reach its full size.