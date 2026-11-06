Amit Shah accuses Rahul of spreading false narrative on SIR, vows to expel infiltrators

DEHRADUN: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading a “false narrative” about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and vowed to expel infiltrators from the country.

Addressing a public meeting at Parade Ground in Dehradun, Shah launched an attack on the Congress, Rahul Gandhi and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Taking a swipe at Rawat, Shah said Congress leaders were responsible for making Friday a school holiday. Referring to a sting operation involving Rawat, he said people had seen “what used to happen in the secretariat”. He ended his speech with the slogan, “This time, 65-plus.”

Shah praised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and cited the state's investment plans as evidence of his administrative capabilities. He said he was initially sceptical when Dhami set a target of attracting Rs 1 lakh crore in investments. However, after speaking to the chief secretary, who explained the plan and confirmed the target, his doubts were cleared.