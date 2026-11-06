Another day, another U-turn: Cong says EC's chance to voters excluded during SIR admits 'wrongful deletions'

The Congress on Friday termed the Election Commission's decision to give voters left out of the draft electoral rolls in seven states another chance to enrol as a "U-turn", saying it was a "belated admission that wrongful deletion and exclusion" has taken place during the SIR process.

The opposition party also reiterated its demand that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must go and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls must be suspended.

Facing allegations of disenfranchising crores of voters, the Election Commission on Friday gave a fresh chance to electors of seven states who were marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD), and whose names could not be included in the draft rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In a letter, the EC directed the chief electoral officers of Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland to facilitate the inclusion of such electors in the final electoral rolls.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Another day, yet another U-turn. The Election Commission of India has just issued instructions to include left-out voters in the on-going SIR in seven states/UTs."

"This is a belated admission that wrongful deletion and exclusion has indeed taken place under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) category," Ramesh said on X.

The ECI is carrying out corrective-after-corrective following the nationwide outrage and anger over SIR which has robbed over 13 crore Indians of their constitutional right to vote, he said.