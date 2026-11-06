Chandigarh Diary | SAD chief’s tryst with flower saplings

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal recently spent nearly 45 minutes at a nursery in Chandigarh to pick up seasonal flower saplings. Badal, who has been travelling across the state and Delhi ahead of the Punjab 2027 assembly elections, still finds time to indulge in his passion for horticulture. Interestingly, he bumped into BJP Punjab vice-president Jasmine Sandhawalia at the nursery and invited her to join his party. He even asked an aide to fetch a siropa from his vehicle and offered it to Sandhawalia for a formal induction, which she declined with a smile. Earlier in the day, Sukhbir had inducted Congress’ Raminder Awla into his party.
Former Punjab BJP chief trains guns on AAP govt
Former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has slammed the AAP government, top bureaucrats, and police officials over the deteriorating law-and-order issues. In a message to the chief secretary and DGP recently, he said that he had written to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria seeking early imposition of the model code of conduct in the state. Jakhar alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has conceded that law and order has deteriorated. “The salary is not being paid to play golf but to protect people’s lives and ensure the safety of children,’’ he asserted. Jakhar alleged that Punjab’s administrative machinery was being used for political ends.
Warring dances at Cong leader’s son’s wedding
Ex-Punjab Congress president and sitting MP from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring attended the wedding ceremony of Prabhmeh Sandhu, the son of senior Punjab Congress leader and General Secretary (Organisation) Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu. A clip from the event shows Warring dancing to Punjabi numbers, taking everyone by surprise. Also, Punjab Congress chief Partag Singh, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, ex-MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and other party leaders also attended the wedding. Sandhu has resigned as the general secretary (organisation), leaving the key post vacant after Pargat Singh took over as state unit chief.
Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com