Chandigarh Diary | SAD chief’s tryst with flower saplings

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal recently spent nearly 45 minutes at a nursery in Chandigarh to pick up seasonal flower saplings. Badal, who has been travelling across the state and Delhi ahead of the Punjab 2027 assembly elections, still finds time to indulge in his passion for horticulture. Interestingly, he bumped into BJP Punjab vice-president Jasmine Sandhawalia at the nursery and invited her to join his party. He even asked an aide to fetch a siropa from his vehicle and offered it to Sandhawalia for a formal induction, which she declined with a smile. Earlier in the day, Sukhbir had inducted Congress’ Raminder Awla into his party.