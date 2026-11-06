EC orders Special Summary Revision in six states, UTs; November 30 set draft list date

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India has ordered a special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in six states and Union Territories, with draft rolls due on November 30 and final rolls on January 21, 2027. The exercise will include safeguards against wrongful deletions, including limits on objections, scrutiny of bulk applications and protection against exclusion for failure to furnish Aadhaar details.

In a November 4 letter to the Chief Electoral Officers, the Commission said the exercise will cover Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date for voter eligibility.

Advance applications will also be accepted for the subsequent qualifying dates of April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027. Draft rolls will be published on November 30 and final rolls on January 21, 2027. Claims and objections can be filed from November 30 to December 30 and must be disposed of by January 16. Polling stations are to be rationalised by November 20.

An individual cannot file more than 10 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names during the claims and objections period. Booth-level agents of political parties cannot submit more than 10 forms a day to Booth Level Officers. If an agent submits more than 30 forms during the entire period, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) must personally cross-verify them.